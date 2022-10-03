Obituary: Joel Stephen Weston

Joel Stephen Weston

March 14, 1963 – September 3, 2022

We are sad to announce the death of Joel Stephen Weston, who passed away in his home on September 3rd, 2022 after heart complications. We will miss Joel dearly. Joel passed at the age of fifty nine in his long lived town of Fairplay, Colorado. Joel was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on March 14 of 1963, and raised by his surviving mother Mary Ann Weston and late father James Edwin Weston. He was honored to raise his surviving sons Alexander Weston and Samuel Weston, with his late and beloved wife Sandra Lynn Weston. He stayed in very close relation to his surviving three sisters Lori Duboise, Jill Crosby, and Julie Yamamoto. Many would say that Joel’s time was cut too short, but those who knew him would say time with him was about quality and many can look back on their memories with him fondly. He was the face to the South Park Saloon of Alma, Colorado for over two decades. The Saloon was his life, a place that he cultivated into a hub for friends and the community. When he sold the bar he preserved that community and place of connection by keeping an open door in his home. Joel became an integral friend to many. Throughout his life he enjoyed keeping up on all sports, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and staying in touch with his family members over regular Zoom chats and phone calls. His voice and presence will be dearly missed as he always brought a sense of joy. To honor Joel’s memory we are holding a celebration of life on October 9th, 2022 beginning at 1pm, at The Residence Inn by Mariott. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.