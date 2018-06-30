Obituary: John Andrew Catrambone
June 30, 2018
John Andrew Catrambone
Jul 01, 1969 – Jun 16, 2018
One of our most beloved mountain men is gone and will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know him. John Catrambone – aka Joonya/Junior – passed away on June 16, 2018, at his Florida home; he was with his wife and two loving kitties. John leaves behind his father John, his brother Richard and sister-in-law Jenny and their three children, and his wife Suzie and their two rescue kitties, as well as countless friends and family members. He was 48 years young.
Words cannot express how deeply John's absence will be felt from the East Coast where he was born and raised and fished the North River, to the Gulf Coast where he spent the fall seasons kayak fishing at Anclote Key, to the incredible Colorado mountains where he skied every line beautifully and generously shared the secrets of the snow. He loved to hike the burliest path to any ridgeline, paddle quietly in his custom fishing kayak in fresh or salt water, and travel wherever his spirit of adventure – and his RV – would take him.
John was a long-time employee and family member at Arapahoe Basin – his true home – and was known for his kindness, optimism, and enduring good humor. He gave his time and attention in every interaction, and was a careful listener and incredibly patient teacher to the many people he taught to ski ("I didn't teach you; I helped you learn!"). He had a loving, forgiving, and endlessly positive outlook on life and a very determined spirit; he brought joyful moments both to those who knew him well and those he only met briefly.
John – and his sincere, carefree smile – will be missed every day beyond expression, and never forgotten. If you wish to make a donation in John's honor, please consider: 10th Mountain Division Hut Association Colorado (Huts.org); Suncoast Hospice Foundation (SuncoastHospiceFoundation.org).
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Sugarloaf Fire reaches 900 acres in Grand County, now within 4.5 miles of Summit County
- Wildfire flares in Williams Fork Range in Grand County; Summit County keeping an eye on it
- Weston Pass fire near Fairplay grows to 1,500 acres, mandatory evacuation for some residents
- Fourth of July in Summit County: Everything you need to know
- Sugarloaf Fire grows to 1,000 acres, but pushing away from Summit County