Obituary: John Andrew Catrambone

John Andrew Catrambone

Jul 01, 1969 – Jun 16, 2018

One of our most beloved mountain men is gone and will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know him. John Catrambone – aka Joonya/Junior – passed away on June 16, 2018, at his Florida home; he was with his wife and two loving kitties. John leaves behind his father John, his brother Richard and sister-in-law Jenny and their three children, and his wife Suzie and their two rescue kitties, as well as countless friends and family members. He was 48 years young.

Words cannot express how deeply John's absence will be felt from the East Coast where he was born and raised and fished the North River, to the Gulf Coast where he spent the fall seasons kayak fishing at Anclote Key, to the incredible Colorado mountains where he skied every line beautifully and generously shared the secrets of the snow. He loved to hike the burliest path to any ridgeline, paddle quietly in his custom fishing kayak in fresh or salt water, and travel wherever his spirit of adventure – and his RV – would take him.

John was a long-time employee and family member at Arapahoe Basin – his true home – and was known for his kindness, optimism, and enduring good humor. He gave his time and attention in every interaction, and was a careful listener and incredibly patient teacher to the many people he taught to ski ("I didn't teach you; I helped you learn!"). He had a loving, forgiving, and endlessly positive outlook on life and a very determined spirit; he brought joyful moments both to those who knew him well and those he only met briefly.

John – and his sincere, carefree smile – will be missed every day beyond expression, and never forgotten. If you wish to make a donation in John's honor, please consider: 10th Mountain Division Hut Association Colorado (Huts.org); Suncoast Hospice Foundation (SuncoastHospiceFoundation.org).