Obituary: John (Beau) Beaurline Schuette

John (Beau) Beaurline Schuette

February 2, 1982 — December 9, 2017

John (Beau) Schuette was born on February 2, 1982 and passed away on December 9, 2017 due to a sudden cardiac event. Services will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Beau's family.