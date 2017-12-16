Obituary: John (Beau) Beaurline Schuette
December 16, 2017
John (Beau) Beaurline Schuette
February 2, 1982 — December 9, 2017
John (Beau) Schuette was born on February 2, 1982 and passed away on December 9, 2017 due to a sudden cardiac event. Services will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Beau's family.
