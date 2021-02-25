Obituary: John Daniel Schramm
Schramm
July 2, 1947 – February 18, 2021
The Copper Mountain skiing Santa, lift operator, and snowcat driver has moved on from this earth. John lived and worked at Copper in the 1970s, when the mountain was just opening. Growing up in Excelsior Minnesota, John ventured to Vail and finally landed at Copper Mountain and Summit County. He leaves behind his two children, Jennifer Elizabeth (Shorty) and John Daniel Jr. (little John). He was a wonderful Grandfather to Madison and Mikey, entertaining them when they came to visit in Flagstaff Arizona where he was residing. He will be missed by his friends and family. John leaves behind his brothers Robert, Greg, and David. We are grateful to Greg and his wife Ginny and his nieces Laura and Pam for the help and care they provided.
