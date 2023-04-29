Obituary: John “Hendo” Hendryson

John "Hendo" Hendryson

December 10, 1948 – April 23, 2023

Hendo was a very tall man with a huge personality and an even bigger heart. He could be seen at all the local haunts in Breckenridge, Colorado where he called home for over 50 years. He loved chatting with everyone at the Post Office and procuring his newspaper at City Market every morning. You could hear people call out “Hendo” wherever he went, and he was always happy to stop and talk. He spent his professional life promoting all the wonderful things Breckenridge has to offer to people all over the world.

John was born in Denver, Colorado to Irwin (Chief) Hendryson, M.D. and Mary Hendryson, and was preceded in death by both his parents; his brother, Michael Hendryson; and his sisters, Mary Ann Hendryson and Susan Cosby. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy; his son, Shane; his grandsons, Liam and Alex; and his bonus family, Jerry, and Timea. His friends and family meant the world to him.

John graduated from East High School and loved showing off his commemorative brick to anyone who would make the journey to his alma mater. Living a life of sobriety for 24 years gave him the opportunity to enjoy life to its fullest and he treasured every moment with his grandsons, Liam and Alex. He was a committed member of Alcoholics Anonymous and helped many people on their road to sobriety. He passed away on April 23rd at the age of 74, filled with all the love of his family and friends.

There will be a celebration of life in Breckenridge, Colorado in early June. Please email HendoMemorial@gmail.com if you would like to be notified of the celebration details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to

The Denver Hospice: either online at thedenverhospice.org or mailed to 8289 E. Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO 80230

Or

Alcoholics Anonymous: York Street Club Inc.: 1311 York Street, Denver, CO 80206 (303) 322-3674 (ask for Patti)