Obituary: John W. Kempson III

John W. Kempson III

John W. Kempson III, 57, of Breckenridge, Colorado, died peacefully at The Denver Hospice on April 14, 2018, after a battle with cancer.

John is survived by his son, Daniel Kempson; his daughter, Kristin Kempson and her husband, Andrew Stringer; his mother, Lois Kempson; his sisters, Elizabeth (Liz) Stewart and her husband, John Stewart, Kathy Kempson and Marilyn Kempson; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John W. Kempson Jr.

He graduated from SUNY Potsdam in 1982 before excelling in an IT career outside of Atlanta, Georgia. He was a talented craftsman, who built his own log home shortly after graduating college and went on to complete many more home projects. He left the working world in 2013 to pursue his true passion — the outdoors. John spent his winters in Breckenridge, Colorad, where he enjoyed skiing and volunteering as a Mountain Host for Vail Resorts. His summer passion was his family's property in the 1000 Islands where he was able to focus on crafts — his latest project being a 32-apartment purple martin birdhouse.

His friends and family remember him as a fun loving, generous and goofy person who motivated and supported others to excel at their dreams.

A memorial service in the form of a Celebration of Life is scheduled for 12 p.m. May 20, 2018, at The Roswell River Landing in Roswell, Georgia. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society.