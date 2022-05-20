Obituary: Joseph Beau Wayde Walters

Joseph Beau Wayde Walters

May 11, 2022 – October 21, 1983

Joseph Beau Wayde Walters, 38, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Evergreen, Colorado. Beau was born on Friday, October 21, 1983, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Thomas Edwin and Joan Frances (Marak) Walters.

Beau grew up in Prague, Oklahoma, graduating from Prague High School in 2002. He attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church growing up, where he was baptized and confirmed in Christ. While attending church ski trips, he fell in love with snow skiing and the mountains.

Beau also was a creative and artistic person. He was a talented artist, he appreciated nature and its beautiful scenery surrounding him.

After high school, he attended Oklahoma State University, where he became a self-proclaimed “professional student”. He loved the social aspect of college, and by the time he was a sophomore, was already an alumnus of his fraternity, Phi Kappa Tau, where he made many lifetime friends.

Beau moved to Breckenridge, Colorado in 2007. His first job in Colorado was working as a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. He later went to work at Christy Sports, and also worked at Strategic Fencing in the summers. He then became a full-time manager at Christy Sports in Breckenridge. He was a member of a local “championship” curling team, but above all, just loved being in the mountains, skiing, hiking, and biking.

Beau never met a stranger. Anytime he met someone, within minutes, it was like he knew them forever, and they remained his friend. He loved to karaoke and serenade people, and to just make people laugh with his quick wit. He was always there to give others encouragement and support.

He was regarded by his Colorado family as “The Glue” that kept everyone together. So often he would call and invite people to group events that had not been around in a while. His big hugs were well known, and people always looked forward to them. His ability to relate to everyone would make people from all walks of life, feel welcome and loved.

He lived life to the fullest and his big smile and laugh will be greatly missed by all.

Beau was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edwin and Gail Walters, Wilfrid and Louise Marak, and his uncle, James Watkins.

He is survived by his parents, Tommy and Joan Walters; his brother Ty Walters and his wife, Lauren; his nephew, Tytan Walters; and nieces, Charli Jo and Briar Walters, all of Prague, Oklahoma, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members, and many, many friends.

A rosary service was held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Parks Brothers Funeral Service, Prague, Oklahoma. His family greeted visitors from 4:00-6:00 PM, prior to the rosary. A funeral service was held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 17, at Prague First Baptist Church, Prague, Oklahoma. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2:00 PM, Monday, May 17, at St Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Prague. Interment at Gable Cemetery, Meeker, Oklahoma. Condolences can be expressed at http://www.parksbrothers.net . Services are in the care of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Prague, Oklahoma.