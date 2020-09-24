Obituary: Joseph Lambrecht
Lambrecht
September 15, 2020
Joseph Albert Lambrecht, 77, died on September 15, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona following a brief illness. He led a life filled with service from his public career as director of job training programs throughout Colorado to his ever-present church and community volunteering. He had a lifelong passion and curiosity for learning and sharing ideas with others. He was an avid reader and researcher, deeply spiritual and always challenging himself for new adventures and travel.
A special joy in life was the years of his early morning rowing on Lake Dillon and the community that is Summit County.
He is survived by his wife, Bethany, his love and travel partner for 32 years; sons Chris (Ann), Matt (Rachael)and Paul Kirsten) Lambrecht, daughter Gretchen (Shawn) Brett, step-sons Brady and Damon Darnell and a bouquet of grandchildren that brought great joy and fun to his life.
A celebration of Joe’s life is planned for Saturday, September 26.
For further information contact:
Dayspring United Methodist Church, Tempe, AZ
Home
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User