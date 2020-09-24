Obituary: Joseph Lambrecht

Joseph Lambrecht

Joseph

Lambrecht

September 15, 2020

Joseph Albert Lambrecht, 77, died on September 15, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona following a brief illness. He led a life filled with service from his public career as director of job training programs throughout Colorado to his ever-present church and community volunteering. He had a lifelong passion and curiosity for learning and sharing ideas with others. He was an avid reader and researcher, deeply spiritual and always challenging himself for new adventures and travel.

A special joy in life was the years of his early morning rowing on Lake Dillon and the community that is Summit County.

He is survived by his wife, Bethany, his love and travel partner for 32 years; sons Chris (Ann), Matt (Rachael)and Paul Kirsten) Lambrecht, daughter Gretchen (Shawn) Brett, step-sons Brady and Damon Darnell and a bouquet of grandchildren that brought great joy and fun to his life.

A celebration of Joe’s life is planned for Saturday, September 26.

