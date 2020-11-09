Obituary: Joseph Woodrow

Joseph Woodrow

July 16, 1951 – November 1, 2020

Joseph Harry Woodrow, 69, passed away November 1, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Joe was born in Sacramento, CA July 16, 1951.

He is survived by his children Daniel Woodrow (Shannon) of Albuquerque, NM and Helena Kinton (David) of Woodland Park, CO, and his grandchildren Peyton and Colin Woodrow, and Owen and Cassidy Kinton. He is also survived by his brother Bill Woodrow (Ronni), sisters Deborah Bless (Frank) and Patty Frates of California, and several nieces and nephews.

A long-time Summit County resident (1990-2010) Joe worked at Safeway and Copper Mountain where he was well known to locals. Many have said that Joe never met a stranger. He had an uncanny way of making people feel comfortable around him. Joe was an avid sports fan, spending many hours playing and watching golf, watching the Little League World Series, and working at baseball games for the Albuquerque Isotopes. His favorite time of year while residing in New Mexico was during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta which he would attend every year on numerous days.

His greatest source of pride was his children. He would never pass up the chance to brag about his daughter who won an NCAA Championship in skiing or his son who coached his girl’s golf team to a state championship in New Mexico. A proud grandparent of four, Joe spent much of his retirement residing in Albuquerque to spend time with his family. His daily connection with his grandchildren, either in person or on the phone, brought a smile to his face every single day of the past ten years. He always told people his greatest “job” was being a grandpa. Joe had a heart that was even bigger than his personality. His passing leaves a hole in our family that will never be filled. But we will carry him with us always and his spirit will live on in the infinite happy memories we all have of him.

At this time there will be no memorial service, however we plan to celebrate his life next summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to The Summit Foundation.