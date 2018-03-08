Obituary: Joshua James Freeman

Joshua James Freeman

Sept. 18, 1992 — Feb. 27, 2018

Joshua James Freeman, 25, of Golden, Colorado, passed away on Feb. 27. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Cheri Freeman; his brother Patrick Freeman; grandparents William and Sandra Freeman and Richard and Joan Washburn; Uncles and Aunts David and Arlene Freeman, Robert and Sharon Freeman, Ron and Pam Dunaway, Shiela (Dolly) Stevenson; and cousins Leslie Finchum, April Trick, Brice Freeman, and Rachel Freeman.

Josh was born in Danville, Indiana, and grew up in Hendricks County, Indiana, until he moved to Silverthorne, Colorado, with his parents in 2010. He loved everything to do with the outdoors. His family and friends have many happy memories of time spent with him hiking, skiing and river rafting.

Josh's spirit of adventure led him on many travels across the country and world. He was a carpenter, ski instructor, river raft guide and had just started attending Red Rocks University with a major in English.

He was a free-spirited and gentle soul who could always make others laugh, and he is missed beyond words.

Josh was deeply impacted by the tragic accident that left his beloved brother with a severe traumatic brain injury in 2013. His wish was for his brother and others with similar injuries to be helped to get well. Donations in Josh's memory or in lieu of flowers can be made to Casa Colina Foundation, 255 East Bonita Ave., Pomona, California, 91767; CasaColina.org

Private services for family and friends will be held in Colorado and Indiana.