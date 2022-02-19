Obituary: Judy Beth Godfrey
September 2, 1929 – January 27, 2022
Judy Beth Godfrey of Eureka Springs, Arkansas was born September 2, 1929, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Ralph and Katherine (Fulqhum) Berry. Judy passed away January 27, 2022, at Brighton Ridge Nursing and Rehab in Eureka Springs at the age of 92.
She is survived by her daughter Margaret (Peggy) Pot and husband Martin; grandsons Bastiaan Pot, Johan Pot, Hendrik Pot; double cousin Fred Berry; nieces Gina Godfrey, Frances Gross and husband Nile, Nancy Dickerson, Lu Ellen Stephens and husband Carl, Margaret Long and husband Keith; nephews Peter Godfrey, John Woody and wife Linda; her community of neighbors on MORE Mountain; along with a host of other relatives and precious friends.
Judy is preceded by her parents; husband Bill Godfrey; daughters Sarah and Katherine Godfrey; sister Katherine Gould; nephews Ralph Gould and Roy Godfrey; double cousins Garvin Berry, Beverly Disney.
Memorial service will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at House of Blessing Retreat Center in Eureka Springs with Reverend David Angus officiating. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 28 Prospect Ave, Eureka Springs, AR 72632, Clear Springs School, PO Box 511, Eureka Springs, AR 72632, or Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2022.
