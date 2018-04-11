Obituary: Justin Robert Knott, 1981-2018

Justin Robert Knott

July 8, 1981 to March 31, 2018

Justin Robert Knott, age 36, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018. He was born July 8, 1981, in Colorado Springs to Ken and Darla Knott. Justin grew up on the Western Slope of Colorado in the town of Cedaredge before attending college at Colorado State University. He met his wife, best friend and soulmate Krystal Knott on a blind date while attending college, they happily married Oct. 22, 2005, in Nassau, Bahamas. The two moved back to where Krystal grew up in Summit County in 2006 to pursue a career in real estate. While making a life together in Summit County, Justin especially enjoyed boating on Lake Dillon, hiking, snowshoeing and attending many local events. Together they had a passion to travel with many adventures to Europe especially Rome, Italy, their favorite city. Justin was a very kind and caring individual always there for others with a smile on his face. He will forever be missed, but never forgotten.

He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years Krystal Knott, his fur baby Remy Reine Knott, parents Ken and Darla Knott, brother Joe (Traeana) Tripoli, sister Alison (Jim) Karrh, brother Brandon (Michelle) Knott, in-laws Scott (Lori) Mitchell, brother-in-law Dylan Mitchell, sister-in-law Serenity Mitchell, nieces/nephews and other family members.

A local Celebration of Life will be Friday, May 4, 2018, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at The Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant located at 182 Lusher Court in Frisco. In lieu of flowers or gifts in memory of Justin Knott please consider a donation to The Summit Foundation's Building Hope program. Donations may be mailed to The Summit Foundation, PO Box 4000 Breckenridge, CO 80424 or dedicated online at SummitFoundation.org.