Obituary: Karen Eck

Karen Eck

January 18, 1960 – March 6, 2022

Karen Kay Eck of Silverthorne, Colorado was born on January 18, 1960, to Mervin and Irene Eck in Kingman, Kansas. Karen passed away on March 6, 2022, with her daughters by her side at her home in Littleton, Colorado at the age of 62.

Karen attended Kingman High School and graduated in 1978. New adventures and scenery prompted her to move to Silverthorne, Colorado in 1988. Karen cherished her children Lindsey Walsh (Seth Walsh), Renei Bohrer (Beau Nulik) and Kurt Bohrer (Morgan Peden). Karen’s love of children encouraged her to start her own daycare where she touched the lives of many children in Summit County. Her home was always filled with laughter and love. Karen enjoyed watching her daughters compete in barrel races and her son play sports. She loved to make meals and travel every weekend supporting her children in whatever event or sport was scheduled.

Karen was looking for new adventures after her children graduated from high school, so she moved to Burlington, Colorado to be closer to her sister Cathy. Numerous sewing, baking and stained-glass projects were completed during her time in Burlington.

When Karen’s grandchild Mason Walsh arrived, she wanted to be closer to snuggle with him. Karen moved back to Summit County to be closer to her children. Karen treasured her time with her grandchildren including Spencer Reed (Beau Nulik), Hagan Walsh, Mason Walsh, and Mackensi Walsh. Karen loved to bake and is often remembered for the plate of Christmas cookies that have become a tradition for her daughters. Sewing homemade blankets, creating beautiful stained-glass artwork, and growing gorgeous flowers inside and outside were just a few of her incredible talents. Karen will be remembered for her love of her family, her infectious laugh and amazing smile.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Cheryl Green, her brother-in-law Butch Green, and her brother Kenny Eck. Karen is survived by her sisters Pat Higbee and husband Dan, Donna Barkman and husband Don, Cathy Milford and husband Pat, her brother Alan Eck, sister-in-law Sue Eck (Kenny Eck) and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 26, 2022, from 2-5pm at the Senior Center in Frisco, Colorado. A second Celebration of Life will be held Saturday April 23, 2022, at 10am at St. Peter Catholic Church in Willowdale Kansas.