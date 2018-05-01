Obituary: Katherine Susan Hagan

Katherine Susan Hagan

10/16/1960 – 4/20/2018

Kathy Hagan burst into this world on Oct. 16, 1960, in Saint Louis, Missouri. She was the second of three children born to Joey "Jo" (Lyons) and Harold "Ted" Hagan Jr. She passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 20 at the age of 57.

Kathy graduated from Parkway North High School in 1979. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic Design from Southwest Missouri State University in 1983. She traveled west in 1985 en route to California with a stop over in Breckenridge, and never continued her journey. Kathy began her career in the restaurant business at the Terrace, followed by the Whales Tail, Sol Iguana, Steak and Rib, The Dredge, and lastly managed the Bangkok Happy Bowl. Introduced to Ron Wallace in 1989, they soon developed a spirited romance and wed in 1990. Kathy and Ron welcomed their first child Kaitlin Burdette in 1996 and Emily Jo in 1998, both graduating from Summit High School.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years Ron Wallace, daughters Kaitlin and Emily, mother Joey "Jo" Lyons Hagan from Edgewater, FL; brother Harold Theodore "Buzz" Hagan III, Grosse Pointe MI; sister Patricia "Patty" Hagan DeWees from Louisville, KY; numerous other family members, and her four-legged furry companions Odie, Dexter and Cleo.

A gifted and creative artist, Kathy was immersed in projects in their home and garden. She started her own sewing and gift basket businesses. The word "No" was not in her vocabulary as Kathy was always available to lend a hand to others and volunteered at countless functions around town and Summit County Schools. She was a tireless "Mom" of Summit High School Girls Rugby, Alpine Dance Academy, 4-H, FCCLA, and many others.

Her smile and laughter were infectious; everyone always knew when she was in the room!

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 19 at 2:30 p.m. in the Beaver Run Breckenridge Ballroom.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kathy Hagan Scholarship Fund in care of the Summit Foundation, http://www.summitfoundation.org