Obituary: Kathryn Bullington
Bullington
June 27, 1943 – May 12, 2021
Kay was a resident of Summit County for many years. She worked at Keystone, volunteered at the north branch of the library as well as Summit Thrift & Treasure in Dillon. It was there that she came up with the idea of making a few bags to make some money for the FIRC food bank and was the person who started the “FIRC Bag Ladies” in 2008.
Kay was the most cheerful and funny lady you’d ever meet and it seemed that half of Summit County knew her. She had a terrific sense of humor and was a delight to be around.
She moved to a Fort Collins retirement village a few years ago and loved living down there, enjoying the arts and music scene.
In her last few years she developed dementia but never lost that sense of humor.
Kay passed away peacefully in her home in Fort Collins. She requested no funeral so remember her in your own way and lift a glass in her honor.
