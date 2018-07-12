Celebration of Life: Kathy Corneillier
July 12, 2018
A celebration of life for Kathy Corneillier will be held on Friday, July 20 at the Keystone Lodge in Keystone Resort.
A reception and greeting with the family will begin at 4 p.m with a program scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Family welcomes guests to stay after the program to enjoy some conversation, sweet bites and further celebration of Kathy's life.
Bring your smile and the ladies are asked to wear a fascinator if they'd like.
It's all about royalty.
