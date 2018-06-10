Obituary: Kathy Corneillier

Kathy Corneillier, a long-time resident of Summit County, Colorado, passed away on Thursday, May 31st at her home surrounded by her family. Kathy was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is a former runner up Miss Minnesota and competitive speed skater. After graduating from the University of Minnesota in 1970 with a degree in Home Economics Education and Family Studies, Kathy lived in Oregon and North Carolina, before she and her husband Steve settled down in Keystone, Colorado in 1975.

Kathy has forever been an educator. She spent five years teaching high school home economics & family life, but her love for taking care of children will be her legacy. For over 25 years, Kathy worked at the Keystone Children Center, Breckenridge Peak 8 Children Center, and she started the Summit High School Children Center. She spent the remaining 10 years, before retiring in 2015, at Summit County Preschool as the Infant Room Supervisor.

Kathy will always be referred to as Wonder Woman as she battled ovarian and peritoneal cancer for the last four years. She loved to dance, attend local concerts & theater, hike, ice skate, spend time with her family and play a mean game of ping pong.

She is survived by her soul mate and husband of 49 years Steve; Daughters Nicole (Jason) Rosener; Brittony (Andrew Hein) Corneillier; Grandchildren Tanner and Paige Rosener; sister Jackie Pauley, and nieces and nephews. Dercum, the family French Bulldog, brought the biggest smile to her face. A private funeral was held, however, a Celebration of Life, for Kathy will be held on July 20th at Keystone Lodge. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Summit County Preschool, The Shaw Cancer Center or The Bristlecone Health Foundation in her name.