Obituary: Kelly Corich Brady

Kelly Corich Brady

Apr 15, 1969 – Jun 14, 2018

Kelly Brady, a longtime resident of Summit County, passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 14th, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 49 years young.

Kelly was born and raised in Michigan as the youngest with three other siblings. She attended Dearborn high school in Michigan and thoroughly enjoyed her recent 30 year class reunion this past August before her cancer diagnosis. She moved to the mountains of Colorado in 2000. Kelly moved to Summit County for in her words, "a magical and stress-free lifestyle."

She loved her husband Glenn and three beautiful daughters Lucinda Rose, Adelaide Melanie and Ava Grace. She loved her family, her friends, and her fur baby Poppy. She had a determined spirit and tried to focus on the positive and find things to be thankful for in her battle with cancer. Kelly was a true friend to many. She was so much fun, was so beautiful and had a big laugh. She ended her last caring bridge post on May 7th with this:

"I am sincerely grateful for each one of you. Your support and prayers have carried me through this journey. I know it's been a long one, I believe it will all be over soon and I can fulfill my dreams. Please continue the thoughts and prayers and know that I pray for you too. We all face struggles, and I pray yours will resolve quickly too. "

She fought a determined battle with stomach cancer for eight short months.

The impact Kelly left on her family and friends is profound and inspiring. She will be forever cherished and always remembered.

Kelly is survived by her beloved husband, Glenn Brady; her daughters: Luci, Adelaide, and Ava; siblings: David (Peggy), Mark (Linda) and Alan. Nieces Bridgett (Greg), Natasha, and Elizabeth and nephews Erik and Aaron; mother and father in law: Rosemary and Jim Brady. Preceded in death by sister Melanie, mother Elizabeth and father George.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the care of the girls to a gofundme account established under Remembering Kelly Corich Brady.