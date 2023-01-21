Obituary: Kenneth Ferguson

Kenneth Ferguson

Provided Photo

December 3, 1935 – January 11, 2023

Kenneth Lee Ferguson passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ferguson, and his brothers Keith and Morris Ferguson. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Mahlum, daughter Mary (Schlegel) and son-in-law Jim Schlegel, granddaughters Laurel and Paige Schlegel, daughter Becky Lowe and son-in-law Scott Ribbs.

Ken was born in 1935 in Ferndale, IN. He grew up on a farm in Montague, MI where his parents, Neal and Mary, instilled his love of the outdoors.

He joined the Air Force in 1958 and after basic training was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base as an instructor in Denver, Colorado. It was in Denver that he met the love of his life Pat on a “blind date” and they married in 1965. They raised their two daughters in Denver, always making time for weekend family camping trips and his treasured fly fishing trips to Montana.

Seeing an opportunity to be closer to the outdoors, Ken and Pat purchased the Daylight Donut franchise in Frisco, CO in 1985, and the family moved to Summit County. They worked hard running the business themselves until 1995 and met many cherished friends along the way.

Ken’s best memories were anywhere he could be fly fishing or hunting. For over twenty-five years, Ken brought his friends and family together every fall for “Elk Camp,” an annual hunting trip.

Ken’s faith was very important to him. He found a second family within the Our Lady of Peace community. The time he spent and the relationships he built there were important to him especially after Pat passed away in 2007. His family will forever be grateful for the friendship and support they gave to Ken for the remainder of his life.

He was immensely proud of his granddaughters and they will always have very special memories of all the camping trips he was there for as well as seeing him cheer them on from the stands at many a cold hockey rink.

Ken spent his last year in Kremmling with Cliffview Assisted Living Center. The care he was shown there was beyond expectation and meant so much to his family. To honor Ken’s memory, in lieu of flowers, a check donation can be written to Middle Park Medical Foundation and mailed to Cliffview Assisted Living Center, PO Box 1119, Kremmling, CO 80459. Please note “In Memory of Ken Ferguson” on the memo line.

There will be a Rosary at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Silverthorne, CO, on January 28, 2023 followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 am. A reception will follow immediately after the mass at the church.

Ken will be laid to rest next to Pat that afternoon at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Denver.