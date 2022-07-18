 Obituary: Kenneth “Kenny” Johnston Celebration of Life | SummitDaily.com
Kenneth "Kenny" Johnston Celebration of Life

Kenneth "Kenny" Johnston Celebration of Life

Provided Photo

– July 23, 2022

There will be a celebration of life for Kenny on July 23 from 2-6 at his home in Silverthorne.

