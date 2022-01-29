Obituary: Kenneth “Kenny” Johnston
July 22, 1946 – December 29, 2021
Kenny Johnston passed away at home at the end of December. He moved to Summit County in 1973, and enjoyed all the mountains had to offer. He was a kind, talented, funny guy, who loved his family and many friends. He skied for over 40 years in Colorado. Kenny’s real love was hockey which he played for over 50 years. Many of those years were spent refereeing youth hockey games.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 46 years, 2 brothers and a sister.
A celebration of his life will be July 23rd at his Silverthorne home.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User