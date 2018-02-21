Obituary: Kenneth Ray Kalaf
February 21, 2018
Kenneth Ray Kalaf
June 15, 1954 — Feb. 11, 2018
Ken was born in Alaska and spent his childhood in Maryland. He moved to Colorado in 1987 to follow his passion for skiing and the outdoors. Ken was an accomplished mechanic, gunsmith, hunter, local business owner and gun range safety officer.
Ken is survived by his brother Stephen and sons Kristopher, Cameron and Graham.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Senior Center, Frisco, on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.
