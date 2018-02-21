Obituary: Kenneth Ray Kalaf

Kenneth Ray Kalaf

June 15, 1954 — Feb. 11, 2018

Ken was born in Alaska and spent his childhood in Maryland. He moved to Colorado in 1987 to follow his passion for skiing and the outdoors. Ken was an accomplished mechanic, gunsmith, hunter, local business owner and gun range safety officer.

Ken is survived by his brother Stephen and sons Kristopher, Cameron and Graham.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Senior Center, Frisco, on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.