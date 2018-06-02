Obituary: Kristin T. Galloway

Kristin T. Galloway

Oct. 30, 1939 to May 23, 2018

Kristin Thornburg Galloway of Santa Barbara, California, passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2018, following a courageous battle against cancer. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Don Galloway; daughter Lisa Paine and son-in-law Will Paine of Danville, California; son Ryan Galloway and daughter-in-law Stefanie Galloway of Grand Junction, Colorado; five grandsons, Alexander, Thomas, Adrian, Michael and Julian. Kris leaves behind many dear friends and two beloved cats: Zoe and Calypso.

Kris was born on October 30, 1939, in High Point, North Carolina, to Aaron Carson Thornburg and Frieda Kiracofe Thornburg. After enjoying a happy, farm-based childhood, she earned a degree in English from the University of NC at Greensboro where she worked on the campus newspaper.

Her next step was considered a bold step for a young woman at that time: moving to Manhattan with savings for only a two-week job search. There, Kris worked as a proofreader and an executive secretary, while actively volunteering to aid the impoverished.

Armed with teaching credentials from High Point University, Kris educated children in the Charlotte, NC, elementary school system for eight years. She met and married Don Galloway, with whom she shared an enduring love and exciting travel adventures while raising their children. Trusting Don's entrepreneurial instincts, Kris aided his establishment of a successful, residential construction corporation. Somehow they found time to visit foreign lands, where Kris was inspired to take her skills of writing, photographing and painting to new levels.

Together, the couple explored the cultures of Asia, Africa, North and South America, Europe and Australia. With Don's guidance, Kris learned to ski, copilot their plane, and sail their boat. She especially enjoyed memories of skiing in the Swiss Alps on their honeymoon and going on an African Safari in Kenya and Tanzania. She had a special place in her heart for Europe, particularly England and France. With Don and their children, she sailed and yachted throughout the Caribbean, South Pacific, Mediterranean and Pacific Northwest.

In 1987, the couple moved their family to Breckenridge, Colorado, to foster their love of skiing black diamonds and to raise their children in a small town amid a winter wonderland. Kris pursued new interests in hiking, cycling and horseback-riding in the Rocky Mountains. Always immersed in artistic and spiritual matters, Kris studied Jungian psychology, conducted dream-work sessions with friends, and became active in a diverse network of artists, writers, and church members. With magical efficiency, she volunteered her time and talent for community causes, serving on numerous boards.

After 24 happy years in Breckenridge, Kris and Don relocated to California to trade long winters for coastal living. Kris loved her adopted home in Santa Barbara where she forged close friendships with artists, writers, and book lovers. With Don, she shared exciting pursuits with the Newcomers Club, La Cumbre Country Club, Santa Barbara Yacht Club, Polo Club and Porsche Club. Together, they hosted memorable parties to support various organizations. Her painting, which had focused on photography from her travels, expanded to include portraiture. Family members treasure gifts of her artwork.

Kris actively worked to promote equal rights for all people and protections for animals, but she believed that her greatest legacy was her children and grandchildren. She felt fortunate to be able to stay home with her children, where she provided an idyllic childhood. She loved being an all-in grandmother, encouraging everyone's love of sports, puzzles, books, arts, and crafts. Her family members delighted in how she lit up whenever they told her about their achievements or milestones.

Perhaps the best way to understand Kris's vitality would be to visit her home office that faced the pool where she enjoyed her morning swims. This room was neatly jammed with a collection of canvases and frames, sketches, accounting ledgers, flight plans, favorite books, photos of family members and friends, writing notes, and — of course — a corner for her cats. Everyone in her many circles would agree that Kris shared with them her fundamental gifts of love and expression, whether through visual arts, creative writing, drama, community service, or extraordinarily rich conversation! Kris sparkled with optimism, respectful compassion for those less fortunate, and sincere support of her friends and relatives. One of her favorite quotations was "Follow your bliss," from Joseph Campbell. She translated this for her grandchildren as, "Enjoy life and do positive things."

Kris's Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Four Seasons Biltmore in Santa Barbara on June 23rd at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, she has suggested donations to local, pet rescue organizations or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org). Please visit http://www.wrhsb.com to leave an online memory or condolence.