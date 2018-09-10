Obituary: Laird A Wales

Laird A Wales

Nov 29, 1964-Sep 03, 2018

Long time Summit County resident, Laird Wales, passed on to the great bike trails in the sky on Sept. 3 at 11 p.m.

After an extremely quick battle with pancreatic cancer, only a month since diagnosis, he left this Earth surrounded by loving friends and family.

A Celebration of his Life will be held in the Dillon area, most likely on Sept. 22. More information is to come.

Along with his "tribe" of bike riders and skiers, he leaves behind a sister, brother-in-law, neice, nephew, mother and extended family of Aunt and cousins and their families.

This planet has been left a bit less special without him here — and our hearts will be hurting for a long while.