Obituary: Larry Lawrence Edward Johnson

Larry Lawrence Edward Johnson

Provided Photo

June 14, 2002 – October 13, 2022

Larry Lawrence Edward Johnson was born in Breckenridge, Colorado June 14, 2002, and passed away on October 13, 2022. He grew up in Breckenridge and was a student in the summit district. He was an active member of his congregation and was always willing to help others in any way he could. He absolutely enjoyed spending time with his mom and dad. He was a fun-loving soul.

His infectious smile brought laughter and joy to many. He loved cracking jokes with his friends and cousins. He loved the mountains so much that he took on snowboarding and ice skating. He is preceded by his father Jeff Johnson and grandmother Helen Johnson. He is survived by his mother Rosa Johnson and sister Carla, Josh, and Alice.

The funeral reception will be held at 47 Magnum Bonum Dr French Creek ClubHouse Breckenridge. In celebration of Larry’s life from 12:00 pm to 2 pm on Friday the 11th of November 2022

Larry will go on his final journey at 2:30 pm to Valley Brook Cemetery Located on Airport Road in Breckenridge and be laid to rest with his beloved father Jeff at 3:00 pm

The funeral reception will continue in the celebration of Larry’s life for friends and family from 4:00 pm to 8 pm at the ClubHouse.