Obituary: Larry Reed Niedergerke

Larry Reed Niedergerke

September 17, 1939 — December 26, 2017

Larry Niedergerke, beloved husband, brother, father, uncle, grampa and friend, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Highlands Ranch, CO, on Tuesday, December 26. He was 78.

He was born September 17, 1939, in Mexico, MO, to Russell and Hazel Reed Niedergerke. He obtained his JD degree from Saint Louis University and spent his professional career in the banking field, predominantly at First National Bank (now Landmark) in Columbia, MO.

He actively served his communities of Columbia, MO, and Breckenridge, CO, as a Shriner with the Masonic Lodges, as well as serving on the Planning and Zoning commission in Columbia, MO, along with many other volunteer pursuits. He was active with the Summit County Senior Center, and was an avid model train builder, bridge player and teacher. He enjoyed skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing, particularly on Peaks 9 and 10 in Breckenridge. He was an accredited judge of the Kansas City Barbeque Society, and was the quintessential grillmaster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law John Murphy. He is survived by Joyce Stucker of Highlands Ranch; a sister, Connie Murphy of Los Angeles; daughters Kathe Ingle (Grady) of Mooresville, NC, and Nancy Brandt of Denver; sons Bob Niedergerke (Alana) of Layton, UT, and Jeff Stucker of Bedford, TX; a nephew Mike Murphy (Trinity) of San Carlos, CA; four grandchildren, two grandnephews and one great granddaughter.

A celebration of life will be held in Larry's honor in Columbia, MO on ____tba____.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Summit Foundation (http://www.summitfoundation.org/), or Shriners Hospital (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/).