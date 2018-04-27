Obituary: Laura Ann Murray

Laura Ann Murray

Aug. 26, 1967 – April 16, 2018

Laura Ann Murray (Laurie), age 50, passed away on April 16, 2018, at UCHealth in Aurora, Colorado, as a result of complications from a stroke. She was surrounded by her family and friends.

Laurie was born on Aug. 26, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Don and Marilyn Roach. She was a 1985 graduate of Jenks High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a 1989 graduate of Oklahoma State University.

Laurie began her career as a computer programmer and database administrator for the U.S. Department of Defense in Washington, D.C., then worked as a database administrator for Wrigley Company in Chicago, Illinois. For the past 20 years, she worked for Jones Lang LaSalle as a database administrator. Throughout her career, she was known for her extremely strong work ethic.

Laurie always had a positive energy and loved her friends and family dearly. She lived life to the fullest and appreciated the simple pleasures in life, including hiking, skiing, snowshoeing and walking her dogs near her home in Breckenridge, Colorado. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her life partner, Joseph Staed, and her two children, Alec (15) and Lila (11). Laurie had a lifelong passion for helping animals in need, specifically seeking out animals who were difficult to adopt.

Laurie is survived by her children, Alec and Lila, her partner, Joseph, her mother, Marilyn Roach, her sister, Sandy Durham, her brother-in-law, Pat Durham, her two nieces, Savannah and Wren, and many cousins and other family members. Laurie also had many friends with whom she enjoyed traveling and spending time.

Family, friends,and others whose lives she touched are invited to Boettcher Hall in Golden, Colorado, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to MaxFund Animal Adoption Center in Denver (maxfund.org).