Obituary: Laura Jeanne Tynan

Laura Jeanne Tynan

Laura Jeanne Tynan, 48, of Silverthorne, Colorado, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Middletown, Connecticut. She was born in Hartford, the daughter of Susan “Sue” (Buckie) Tynan of Silverthorne, Colorado and Martin P. Tynan of Middletown, Connecticut.

Laura was a graduate of Mercy High School, class of 1988. She later attended Central Connecticut State University, received her associate degree at Middlesex Community College, and received her BSN registered nursing degree from Quinnipiac University. Laura was a nurse at Mass General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, and Rose Medical Center and Children’s Hospital both in Denver, Colorado. Laura attended the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus studying for her master’s degree as a pediatric nurse practioner. Most recently she was employed with Perry Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp in Steamboat, Colorado.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Marci Weidle of Las Vegas, Nevada; an aunt, Judy Buckie of North Haven; uncle, Ret. Col. George P. Tynan of Texas; aunt, Frances Doolittle and her husband Larry of California; cousin, Matthew Monahan of California, along with additional cousins and many close friends in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Colorado. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Nellie and William Buckie; paternal grandparents, Josephine and Edward Tynan; an uncle, William P. Buckie, Jr.; and cousins, Colleen Buckie and William P. Buckie, III; and her beloved cat “Jinx.”

Her funeral service was held on Saturday, June 22, at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, CT. Memorial services in Colorado will be held on Saturday, July 27, at Copper Mountain Chapel, 630 Copper Road, Frisco, CO 80443, from 2–5 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summit County Animal Shelter, PO Box 5225, Frisco, CO 80443. To share memories or express condolences online please visit BiegaFuneralHome.com.