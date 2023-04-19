Obituary: Lavone Haskins

Lavone Haskins

Provided Photo

April 19, 1946 – April 5, 2023

Lavone Haskins, 76, passed away on April 5, 2023, in Denver, CO. She was born on April 19, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Isabel and Leonard Anderson. Lavone was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Nana, teacher, and friend.

Shortly after graduating from Morningside College, Lavone moved to the small town of Silver Plume, CO, where she started working at Loveland ski area. This is where she met her husband of almost 49 years and love of her life, Victor Haskins. Lavone and Victor were married on July 19th, 1974, and welcomed their first of 3 children, Lisa Jean, on April 7, 1978. They later welcomed Christina Sue on April 16, 1981, Jeffrey David on May 2, 1983. She was also a beloved Nana to 8 beautiful grandchildren. Spending time with them quickly became her favorite and most cherished thing to do.

Lavone was a teacher for just over 30 years at Dillon Valley Elementary. She loved being a teacher and outside of being a Mother/Nana she called it the true passion of her life.

Lavone’s enthusiasm for the outdoors was known by all. She was an avid hiker and drew inspiration from the beauty of God’s creation. Her family, friends, and students all have fond memories of laughter-filled outdoor adventures.

Lavone is survived by her husband, Victor Haskins, her children Jeff Haskins, Christina Ewings, Lisa Fukayama, her sister Sue Gilbreath, and her brother Robert Anderson. She was preceded in death by her mother Isabel Anderson, her father Leonard Anderson, and her brother Marvin Anderson.

A celebration of Lavone’s life will be held on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, at 1 pm at Abundant Life Church, 400 Palmers Drive, Silverthorne, CO, with a reception to follow at The Raven Golf Club, 2929 GoldenEagle Road, Silverthorne, Co.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to KLife Denver in her memory at https://denver.klife.com/lavonehaskinsmemorialfund. Lavone will be greatly missed by all who knew her.