Obituary: Leslie (Les) Harding

Leslie (Les) Harding

Provided Photo

December 15, 1952 – December 24, 2022

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Les moved to Colorado at an early age. His love for working on, and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles was evident throughout his life.

Starting his work life in Colorado at Henderson Mill in Parshal, CO, he lived in Grand County for a bit. He then moved to Summit County, working as a lift maintenance technician at most of the ski areas in Summit County at one time or another. He then started driving for the Summit Stage, where he met the true love of his life, Cate. They married in 1999 and started a family, soon after moving to southern Colorado. They started their life there by living in their van with their first born, Rhiannon, while looking for a house to buy. Settling into a house in Bayfield, they soon brought into the world their second child, Ahliya. Raising both children in Bayfield, then getting them into college to go on with their life was both Les and Cate’s priority in life. They succeeded at that prior to his death.

All that is asked is to keep Les in mind while “Practicing Random Kindness & Senseless Acts of Beauty”.