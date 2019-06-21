Obituary: Lester Gene Lemay

Lester Gene Lemay

Lester Gene Lemay, 77, of Blue River, Colorado, since June 2013 passed away on June 18, 2019, in Frisco, Colorado. He was born on August 17, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, to Manny and Frieda Lipschutz. He married Helen Lemay on March 18, 1990, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Lester graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a graduate of the General Electric manufacturing training program. He worked as a manufacturing engineer for General Electric, purchasing manager for Frito Lay, quality manager for General Dynamics, and most recently as the vice president of contracts for SG Meeting and Marketing Company. He had many interests including playing golf and played the saxophone in his youth.

Lester is survived by his wife Helen, three sons and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Lemay and his brother Ira Lipschutz.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Valley Brook Cemetery in Breckenridge, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Synagogue of the Summit, National Repertory Association and the St. Anthony Summit Hospital Chaplains.

