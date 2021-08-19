Obituary: Linda Plemens Covert
Covert
March 8, 1941 – June 29, 2021
Linda Plemens Covert died June 29 in Tucson Arizona of complications from dementia. She is survived by her husband, Dana Covert, two children, Susannah Thulson and Clay Brooks, and three grandchildren, Taylor and Ty Thulson and Cole Brooks. Born in Houston, Linda spent most of her active life in Bainbridge Island, WA and Silverthorne, CO, enjoying her many outdoor activities. She was a tenacious mountain biker, hiker and skier, often ending the day’s adventure with a social gathering where her infectious smile and great sense of humor brought sunshine to every gathering. Linda and Dana jointly built and decorated a beautiful home in each of their chosen communities where they enjoyed entertaining friends and family. Linda’s was a life well lived and will be missed by all that knew her.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User