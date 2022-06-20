Obituary: Lindsey Graham
– June 14, 2022
Lindsey Graham, 39, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022 after a battle with cancer.
She enjoyed life to the fullest, always looking for the next great adventure.
She was an extreme outdoor enthusiast. Hiking, biking, and mountain climbing were some of her favorite sports, she was also a top-rated snowboarder.
She graduated from Summit High School and recently obtained a Master’s Degree in Legal and Forensic Psychology at the University of California, Irvine.
Lindsey was always caring for others before herself and her love for animals was second only to people.
She held several positions as a Certified Addiction Counselor and used her experience to help serve and promote programs that would help better people’s lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Patric and Debra Graham. She is survived by her brother, Charles Graham, and a host of other special family members and dear friends.
