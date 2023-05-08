Obituary: Lindsey Vona
February 19, 1980 – May 1, 2023
Died at her childhood home in NY on 5/1/23 surrounded by her loving family and friends after a brief illness. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on February 19, 1980 to Peter Vona Jr, who pre-deceases her, and Mary Schreck Vona. She is survived by her mother, Mary, sisters Michelle and Jerry Ann Ryerson, her brother, Peter III, and several uncles, aunts and cousins. Lindsey was a graduate of Highland High School, and attended SUNY New Paltz and the Savannah College of Art and Design. She was a self-employed graphic designer, who most recently lived in Snowmass, CO. She was an avid trail runner, gravel biker and adventurer. She was an artist, singer/song writer, and poet. In leu of flowers, donations can be made to Kipukamaluhia for Lindsey’s Memorial Garden on Venmo @Rashani-Rea.
