Obituary: Lisa Paden
April 3, 1962 – October 28, 2022
Lisa was born to Bob and Marilou Hiltabiddle in Elyria Ohio on April 4, 1962. She grew up Sheffield Village, Ohio with her sister Linda and brother Tim. She attended the Sheffield / Sheffield Lake School District, graduating from Brookside High School and then attending Bowling State University. Lisa Married Rocky Paden on January 8, 1983. They have two children together, Kelly and Patrick.
Lisa was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma grade 4 brain tumor and breast cancer in 2008. Lisa never lost hope and always had a positive attitude. While undergoing treatment she gave advise and encouragement to others that were diagnosed with different cancers. Lisa past away in her sleep at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood, CO. on 10-28-2022.
I will miss my beautiful wife until we meet again. I Love You!!!!! Rocky
