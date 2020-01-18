Obituary: Lucretia Vickery

Long time Summit County resident, Lucretia (Chris) Mae Vickery, 87, passed away on January 2, 2020 in White Settlement, TX. Chris was born on July 20, 1932 in New Mexico to Willie Lee (Bill) & Opal (Fogel) Vickery. Chris married William (Bill) Fairey and they had 3 children. Chris raised her children in the Ft. Worth area of Texas. Chris moved to Breckenridge in 1982 where she took the job of Director of Homeowner Relations at Beaver Run Resort, a position she held for 31 years. Chris was an integral member of the community, actively involved with Father Dyer United Methodist Church, Breckenridge Ambassadors, Summit Historical Society and The Summit Foundation. In addition to her parents Chris was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Celeste Burns, her son William Michael (Mike) Fairey, son-in-law Rod Heuck. Chris is survived by her sister, Billie Dolores Richey of Albuquerque NM; daughter, Vickie Dempsey of Ft. Worth, TX; son, Ron Fairey and his wife Lauri, of Grand Junction, CO; 3 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild. Memorial gifts may be made to The Summit Foundation, P.O. Box 4000, Breckenridge, CO 80424 or online at https://www.summitfoundation.org