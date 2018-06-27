Obituary: Lynn Erin Horstmann

Feb 04, 1941 – Jun 22, 2018

On Friday June 22, 2018, after a champagne toast with family and friends, Lynn Erin Horstmann passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 77.

She was born February 4, 1941 to Bill and Carlene O'Neill and grew up in south Denver. She was the eldest of 4 daughters. Her sisters were Susie, Michael and Kathy. She graduated in 1960 from South High School.

After high school, she married and had two daughters, Erin, and Elizabeth. Her second marriage was to Larry Horstmann (Horse) with whom she had a single child, Michael. Larry later adopted both Erin and Elizabeth as his own daughters.

Lynn was a stay-at-home mother and raised her children in the suburb of Littleton, Colorado. While raising her children, she spent many years serving numerous philanthropic endeavors. One of her favorite projects was the Channel 6 (public television) Auction that helped fund public television programming such as Sesame Street, Mr. Rogers and The Electric Company.

She also spent many years with her "golfing buddies" (Jan, Anne and others) at the South Suburban GC, that gave her tremendous pleasure. She served on the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the Women's Golf Club.

After her children were raised she and Larry moved from Littleton to Silverthorne, Colorado where she spent the last 25 years of her life. There she kept an immaculate yard and garden and was frequently listed among the houses in the Summit County Garden Tour. Some say she was a bona fide "Master Gardener." Her second great passion was travelling with Larry to many exotic destinations around the globe, her favorite being Africa.

In her twilight, she spent her time perfecting her garden and spending lots of time with her grandchildren, Megan, Taylor, Reed, Lane and Lily. To them, she was affectionately known as "Gam."

She is preceded in death by her mother Carlene, father William, sister Kathy and husband Larry. She is survived by her sisters Susie and Michael as well as her children Erin, Elizabeth, Michael and grandchildren, Megan, Taylor, Reed, Lane and Lily.

A celebration of her life will be held on June 30 at 1 p.m. at Raven Golf Club, located at 2929 N Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne, CO 80498. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Domus Pacis-House of Peace, P.O. Box 3366, Breckenridge, CO. 80424.