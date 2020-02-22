Obituary: Marcia (Moe) Lynn Skaro

Marcia Lynn Skaro January 18, 1954 – February 2, 2020

Marcia (MOE) Lynn Skaro, ascended to the heavens on February 2, 2020. Born to Harry and Jackie Skaro, of Frisco Colorado, on January 18 1954, she was the eldest of four children. Moe grew up in Frisco, Colorado and was an avid skier on the U.S. Ski team . She was awarded the Jimmy Huega Humanitarian award, and she ran the 2002 Olympic torch through the city of Boulder.

Moe was proceeded in death by sister Kim Skaro and by parents Harry and Jackie. She is survived by brother Steven Skaro of Bogota, Columbia and sister Jackie Skaro McPheeters, of Frisco Colorado, along with many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of Life for Moe at the East Boulder Community Center on February 29th, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. In Lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Boulder Humane society. Moe will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know her.