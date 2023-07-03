Obituary: Marilyn Miller

Marilyn Miller

November 19, 1946 – April 29, 2023

Originally from Ohio, a move to Colorado would allow Marilyn’s love of the mountains to take hold. A fierce advocate of all things recreational and outdoors (especially skiing) would take her from Morrison to Grand Lake to Lake Tahoe to Georgetown and the last 24 years in Silverthorne. A fixture at Hickey Motors and then later Hudson Chevrolet, Marilyn made a career in accounting at auto dealerships; going all the way back to the early days in Denver at Colvin Pontiac (where she acquired the infamous Trans Am). But Marilyn’s passion was skiing and that led her to be an ambassador for Copper Mountain. Always a dog lover with an affinity for Poodles, Marilyn would raise two “great poodles”, even if she did say so herself.

Marilyn will be missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by her Mother Ruth Gantz Miller, Father Richard John Miller and Brother Richard A Miller, all from Ohio. Marilyn is survived by her sister-in-law Dea Miller, nephew Rick Miller (Lisa), niece Dana Wienclaw, great niece Savanah Miller and two great nephews Derek Miller and Andrew Wienclaw. All of Ohio. Cali Miller now lives with Randy.

A curious mind, strong if not stubborn will, and an independent nature carried her passion for life and a sense of humor to the very end. (Literally)

A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held July 15 from 1-3 at the Elks Lodge, 1321 Blue River Pkwy, Silverthorne CO.

Memorial donations may be made to HopeWest of Grand Junction. Hopewestco.org