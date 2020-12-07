Obituary: Marilyn Ward

Marilyn Ward

April 4, 1947 – November 27, 2020

Marilyn Jean Ward (Muessel), 73, born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home in Lakewood, Colorado.

She is survived by her son Michael Muessel of Loveland, Colorado (Lindsey) and her granddaughters Sydney and Claire. She is survived by her partner Knowles Smith of Lakewood. Marilyn is also survived by her brother Chuck Ward of Alabama (Charlotte ‘Chip’ Ward), their daughter Charlene Casper (Jim) and daughters Laura and Jenny.

Marilyn graduated Edsel Ford High School in Dearborn, Michigan in 1965. She received her Undergraduate Degree at CU Boulder in 1969 and her Master’s Degree at ASU Thunderbird School of Global Management in Phoenix, Arizona.

She was a longtime Summit County resident (1972 to 2014), when she moved to Lakewood, Colorado for health reasons. Marilyn loved the mountains and the people who lived there. She loved to travel the U.S. and to Mexico where she was able to use her Spanish speaking skills. She loved to be outdoors and visiting hot springs. Marilyn always had a garden of some sort, be it in the community garden or on her back porch. She also enjoyed ice skating and snowshoeing, going for walks and sitting in the sun. Many will miss Marilyn’s infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor as well as her delightful personality and wonderful laugh.

A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Church in Loveland, CO on December 15 and will be streamed live for people to attend virtually and chat. In lieu flowers, please make donations in her name to The Summit Foundation, Breckenridge, CO.