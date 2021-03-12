Obituary: Marjorie L. Hill

Marjorie L. Hill

Provided Photo

Marjorie L. Hill

March 19, 1925 – March 10, 2020

Marjorie Lois Hill, 94, passed peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home in Grand Jct, CO.

Marge was born March 19, 1925 to Walter C. and Hazel (Pilcher) Lott at home in La Jolla, CA. She had one older brother, Eugene. They were just 2 years apart and shared a close special relationship throughout their lives.

Marge met her husband, Raymond E. Hill right after WWII ended in 1945. Ray and Marge were married June 25, 1947 in Father Dyer United Methodist Church, Breckenridge, CO. They graduated together from CU in Boulder, CO in 1948.

Marge had 2 kids; Richard and Ann. She cared for the kids at home until they entered high school, then started her teaching career. She taught first grade for 22 years in Colorado. She was an ambitious lady, she climbed 43 of Colorado’s fourteen thousand foot peaks, loved to ski, backpack and be outdoors. Marge & Ray were members of many square dance clubs & made many good friends & had lots of fun.

Marge is survived by her daughter, Ann, grandchildren; Crystal Tan and her husband Ramar, Bridget Hill. Great granddaughters; Ava & Mya. Loving nephew & nieces; David, Susan & Joann. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray, her brother Gene and her son, Richard.

A memorial was held June 30, 2020 with only a few family members attending due to Covid.

******

Just me and the mountains,

nobody around

Not a person in sight,

and the only sound

is the wind overhead

in the leaves of a tree;

Just silence to hear,

and beauty to see.

I treasure these moments

of solitude sweet,

high out on a ledge

where earth and sky meet;

where there’s silence to hear

(Author unknown)