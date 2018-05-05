Obituary: Mark Alan Emore

Mark Alan Emore

Oct. 24, 1949 – Jan. 27, 2018

MARK ALAN EMORE, age 68, was born October 24, 1949 to Henry Baillif Emore and Helen Jean Emore. He unexpectedly passed away doing what he loved, in a motorcycle accident in Mesa, AZ on January 27, 2018. He lived in Summit County Colorado his entire life, until retiring in 2012 when he began sharing his time between Summit County and Mesa, AZ.

Mark was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many. He had a big heart, a warm smile and incredible patience. Mark graduated from Breckenridge High School and had an Associate Degree in Drafting. He retired in 2012 from Xcel Energy after 32+ years of service with them. Mark enjoyed working on vehicles and various home projects as well as helping his family and friends with their projects.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathy Jo "Blanch" Emore, their two sons, Lindsay and Lansing Emore, and their families; his sister Marcella Perkins and family, and brother Michael Emore and family. His granddaughter, Oaklee Anne Emore, was the sunshine of his life. Mark has countless extended family and close friends who miss him dearly.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, brother Eugene Emore, parents-in-law Robert and Winnifred Blanch, nephew Brian Jarvis, half-brother Kevin Dudley and sister-in-law Marilyn Dudley.

There will be a Celebration of Mark's life on Saturday May 26, 2018 from 11am to 5pm at the Summit County Elks Lodge, Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, Colorado.