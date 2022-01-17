Obituary: Mark John Ransberger

Mark John Ransberger

Provided Photo

July 15, 1958 – December 29, 2021

Mark passed away at University Hospital in Denver due to complications during heart surgery. His immediate family was with him when he passed on Wednesday the 29th.

Mark was born in Mishawaka, Indiana. He attended Notre Dame University then Western Michigan University. Mark was involved with Boy Scouts America, as a rifle instructor at Camp Rota Kiwan and was an Eagle scout. He met Nancy and followed her to Colorado in the summer of 1983. They married and built a home, family, and business in Blue River Colorado. C&K window cleaning grew to employ 30 people. Mark was always willing to lend a helping hand and also volunteered countless hours to local schools, churches, and other organizations in his beloved community.

Mark loved spending time with his caring family, they enjoyed riding ATVs, snowmobiling, skiing, hunting, rafting, camping, boating, fishing, and going to Lake Powell.

He is survived by his wife Nancy of 35 years of marriage, and children; Ashley (fiance Matt), Nicole, and John.

As well as his siblings, Lynn and her husband Ken, Laura and her husband Mark, and Paul and his wife Vicki Ransberger. And many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Salt Creek Restaraunt in Breckenridge Colorado Thursday, January 27th from 2 pm-6 pm.

Donations can be made to Summit County Search and Rescue or a charity of your choice.