Obituary: Mark S. Burke

Mark S. Burke

Aug. 8, 1960 — April 22, 2019

Mark S. Burke, 58, died suddenly on Monday, April 22, at his second home in Denver, Colorado. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Aug. 8, 1960, the son of the late Francis A. “Roxy” Burke Jr. and the late June (Nelson) Burke. Mark was a resident of Breckenridge, Colorado. He was a graduate of Fermi High School, class of 1979. He continued his education at Johnson & Wales University and Springfield College.

Mark spent 21 years working at Johnson & Wales University and was the former owner of Burke & Riley’s Irish pub in Breckenridge, Colorado. He was happiest when working with the community. Mark’s public service was based on his father’s philosophy that an individual has a responsibility to give back to the community in which he or she lives. In following the obligation, Mark served on the Breckenridge Town Council, Board of Trustees of Mitchell College in New London, Connecticut, Summit County Colorado Elks #2561, Breckenridge Police Advisory Board and the Restaurant Association. He worked on fundraising campaigns for the Summit High School turf field and Summit County Athletics, the campaign for Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge Campus and the Summit County South Branch Library in Breckenridge. Mark was honored when Burke & Riley’s Irish Pub was awarded the “Outstanding Philanthropist Award.”

Mark loved spending time with his family and friends. He treasured holidays and get-togethers with family and friends. He was happiest when sharing stories and enjoying music. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He always said “friends are our chosen family.” His children will live by, and never forget him saying, “do what’s right. Because you will know,” something his dad taught him. All who knew him well will remember his family toast, acquired from a close friend, “here’s to us, God bless us, who’s like us, damn few.”

Mark is survived by his loving wife Tracy and two sons and a daughter, Jeffrey M. Burke of Aurora, Colorado, James P. Burke of Aurora, Colorado and Ashley N. Burke of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He is also survived by his brother, Francis A. “Fran” Burke III and his wife, Susan Burke of Charlottesville, Virginia, his sister, Roxann Karshner and her husband Rod Karshner of Fort Mills, South Carolina, stepmother, Maryann (Fonseca) Burke of Enfield, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by brothers James P. Burke and Robert “Bobby” Burke.

Mark’s family will receive relatives and friends at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, Connecticut, Thursday, May 2, from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, May 3, at St. Patrick Church (Please meet at church) 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s King Street Cemetery in the Burke family plot. Memorial donations in Mark’s name may be made to the Summit Foundation, P.O. Box 4000, Breckenridge, CO 80424. To leave online condolences, please visit LeeteStevens.com