Obituary: Mark Wodtke

Mark Wodtke

July 22, 1957 – Feb. 12, 2019

Mark Wodtke, age 61, passed away at his home in Fairplay, Colorado, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

Wookie was born on July 22, 1957, in Roda, Spain.

Mark was a service brat and lived wherever there was a port, which explains his sense of adventure.

Mark was a lover not a fighter. He never missed an opportunity to compliment, whole heartedly, everyone he knew. To know him was to love him.

Mark is survived by his life partner Patricia Boyle and his chosen family, the Sullivan’s of Framingham, Massachusetts.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb.23, 2019 at the American Legion Hut, 601 Clark St. in Fairplay, Colorado, 12-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of his life.