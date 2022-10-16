Obituary: Mark Yeager

Mark Yeager

Provided Photo

January 29, 1952 – July 12, 2022

Joseph Mark Yeager, of Wildernest, Colorado passed away unexpectedly in his home on July 12, 2022. Born January 29, 1952 to Hal Wasce Yeager Jr. and Janet Alice Kanatser Yeager in Wichita Falls, Texas. He graduated from Ryder High School in Wichita Falls. Mark attended North Texas State University and graduated with a degree in photo journalism. While he spent a good portion of his life living in Dallas, he vacationed in Dillon for years sailing and skiing.

Mark was a skilled sailor, accomplished photographer, and longtime skier.

After growing up in Texas, owning his own marine repair shop in Dallas, and more than 20 years of photographing professional auto-racing all over the U.S. and Canada, Mark found his final home in the mountains of Colorado. Moving here in the spring of 2005 he landed the position of assistant manager at the Dillon Marina, next as Auto-Chlor System associate, and found his place capturing the landscapes of wildlife of Summit County.

Mark had an extensive background in sailing and race preparation, having participated in regattas all over the country. He considered the Dillon Reservoir his favorite place to race, and even won the popular Dillon Open regatta a couple times. After shooting professional race car circuits the desire to record images never left. In December 2018 Mark opened the Wild Wild West, Colorado Mountain Wildlife and Landscape Photography gallery after years of selling his work at festivals and special events. He loved sharing his pictures and telling the stories of how he got the shot.

Mark loved Summit County and once said, “It’ll take dynamite to blow my butt out of here. If anyone wants to see me, they’ll have to come here.”

A celebration of life gathering for Mark will be held on October 19, from 4:30-6:00 pm, at the Summit County Elks Lodge in Silverthorne CO on Highway 9 just North of I-70. Please join us for memories, Mark-isms, and mementos. Mark would say “be there or be talked about”.

Donations can be made in his name to the following: Summit Animal Control & Shelter – Frisco, CO; The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation – Halifax, VA; The Mountain Lion Foundation – Sacramento, CA.