Obituary: Markland Olin Wyatt

Markland Olin Wyatt

Markland Olin

Wyatt

September 24, 1955 – July 10, 2021

STOUGHTON, Wis. – Markland Olin Wyatt, age 65, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born on Sept. 24, 1955, in Tulsa, Okla.

After receiving his B.S. in history from UCLA and his M.B.A. from University of Denver, Mark spent most of his professional career servicing the restaurant industry in Summit County, Colo. He loved creating relationships and helping business owners create successful businesses.

An avid outdoor enthusiast, he loved mountain biking, windsurfing, and telemark skiing. World travel, European history, and playing guitar were some of his lifelong passions.

Mark is survived by his wife, Kelli; sons, Justin David (Courtney) Wyatt and Colin Michael (Denae)Wyatt; grandchildren, Liam, Riley, Milo, Dillon and Ellison; and mother-in-law, Linda Mansfield all living in Madison, Wis.; brother, Matthew Paul (Nancy) Wyatt of Silverthorne, Colo.; and sister, Marianne (Bryce) Hagemeier of Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Always the optimist, he met the challenges of life with wisdom and grace and he will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html . Online condolences may be made at http://www.gundersonfh.com .