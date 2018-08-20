Obituary: Mary Elizabeth DiBlasi

Mary Elizabeth DiBlasi

Aug. 29, 1950- Dec. 1, 2017

Lovingly survived by her daughter and son in law Stacey and Robert Seeley of Chesapeake, Virginia; her grandchildren Aleksandr Seeley and Presley Di Blasi; her brother and sister in law Joe and Sue Granacher of Vancouver Island, Canada and her dog, Buddy.

It was her career as a flight attendant that brought her west over 10 years ago. Mary, Marybeth or MB, whichever name you know her by, loved Summit County. She was the owner of Rags To Riches, a consignment shop in Frisco, where she utilized her business ability and creativity. Her staff and customers miss her smiling face and her dog, Buddy's wagging tail. She was a long-standing member of the Camping Singles group. Camping was in her blood. She always lived for her next adventure. She also enjoyed skiing, kayaking, RVing, the Broncos, hiking, snowshoeing, sunsets and music with her friends.

Mary was ever a gypsy spirit with friends and family spread far and wide. We hope that you will all keep her memory alive through kindness, peace and love. Make a new friend, light a campfire, love on a dog, ski down a mountain, travel, laugh, dream … and when you do these, think of Mary.

We will be celebrating her life on August 22nd at the Dam Brewery starting at 4 p.m. If you want, wear a tie-dyed T-shirt, a "peace sign," camping gear, put some bright color in your hair or smell like a pumpkin! MaryBeth would love that! Also, campsite 075 off loop E in Heaton Bay Campground has been reserved for that night, for a campfire starting at 6:30.