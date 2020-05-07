Obituary: Mary Elkind

March 9, 1929 ~ May 1, 2020

Mary T. Elkind, age 91, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Brookshire House Rehabilitation & Care Community in Denver, CO due to a battle with COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Jerry D. Elkind who passed away on January 26, 2008 at his home in Leola, PA. Born in Los Angeles, CA, she was the daughter of the late Ms. Helen Spinelli. For twenty years from 1988 to 2008 she worked as crossing guard with the Lancaster Police Department. She enjoyed spending time with her family that included five children and eight grandchildren. She loved to read and watch horror movies, doing crossword and word search puzzles, painting, crocheting, needle point, basically anything artistic. She loved to travel to Florida and Mexico during her younger days and loved to dance the night away when given a chance. Surviving are four children: Linda Wiggins (PA), Robert Wimer (SC), Michael Elkind (VA), and Candy Elkind (CO). Due to travel conditions and social distancing under COVID-19, a family and friends memorial service will be held later this summer in NC and NJ. Her wishes were for her ashes to be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean since she loved the water and she loved to fish. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary’s memory to the following organizations. She was very passionate about all animals, especially dogs and her family is grateful for the love, care and support she received during her short time living in Colorado. 1. Brookshire House Rehabilitation & Care Community, Activities and Memory Care Fund, 4660 Asbury Circle, Denver, CO 80222 2. PA Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Lancaster, PA) http://www.pspca.org/tribute-memorial-gifts 3. Bristlecone Hospice and Home Health Services under St. Anthony Summit Medical Center Health Foundation (Frisco, CO) http://www.chicf.thankyou4caring.org/pages/sum/donate 4. Timberline Adult Day Care (Frisco, CO) http://www.timberlineadultday.com The Elkind family would like to thank all the nurses, caregivers, and staff at Brookshire House for the excellent care our mother received as a resident at their facility for the past six months. We are forever grateful. http://www.allstatescremation.com (Wheat Ridge Location)