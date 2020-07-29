Obituary: Mary Jean (Allen) Blank

Mary Jean ( Allen) Blank January 14, 1957 – July 6, 2020 Mary Blank, born January 14, 1957, to Thomas and Louise Allen, passed away at home in Vincennes, Indiana, on Monday, July 6, after a brief battle with cancer. Mary was born in Vincennes and attended St. John’s Lutheran Elementary School, Lincoln High School, and Vincennes University. She married Rob Blank of Mount Carmel, Illinois, and moved with Rob to Colorado, residing in Cripple Creek and Silverthorne. She was employed by Colorado Mountain College and most recently at Vincennes University. She was co-owner with her cousin, Sally Lewis, of Reigning Cats and Dogs in Vincennes. Mary’s husband and the love of her life, Rob, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sisters, Jan Allen (Kirvin Knox) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Karen Allen Kimmell (Joe) of Lake Charlevoix, Michigan. Her niece and nephews were special to Mary: Jon Swonder of Denver, Colorado, James Swonder (Elycia), and Stephen Swonder (Megan) both of Fort Collins, Colorado; Brian Kimmell (Arwen) of San Marcos, California and Meghan Kimmell of Chicago, Illinois. She is also survived by a number of cousins, including Linda and John Witshork of Vincennes and Sally Lewis of Lawrenceville, Illinois. Mary was a very gregarious and loving person; everywhere she went, or lived, she made friends who loved her for her wit, sense of humor and generosity. Once you met Mary, you never forgot who she was; her positive attitude and magnetic personality endeared her to everyone, and she became a lifelong friend. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Thoughts and condolences may be sent online to Goodwin Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials should be sent to the Vincennes Animal Shelter, 1128 River Road, Vincennes, or to Helping Hands Disaster Response, 2011 Willow Street, Vincennes, Indiana, 47591.